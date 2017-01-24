One of the victims from the Akron plane crash suing Execu-Flight

One of the victims of the Akron plane crash is suing after she lost everything when the plane crashed into her apartment complex. Beth Montgomery is suing the plane's owner 'Execu-Flight' and the estates of both pilots.

The lawsuit said the pilots were negligent and caused the loss of $25,000 in personal property. It also said the defendants spoke to Montgomery and refused to compensate her.

The plane crash killed nine people in November of 2015.

The 1979 Hawker H25 twin-engine business jet left Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport and was on approach to Akron Fulton International Airport when the plane clipped a telephone wire, hit an apartment building on Mogadore Road, then crashed into an embankment behind that building. Amazingly no one was in the apartment building at the time of the crash.

The pilots and seven passengers who died were: Renato Marchese, 50 and Oscar Chavez 40; Diana Suriel, 32, of Wellington, FL; Gary Shapiro, 35; Thomas Virgin, 31; Jared Weiner, 35; and Nick Weaver, 34 all of Boca Raton FL; and Diane Smoot, 50, and Ori Rom, 32, of Delray Beach, FL.

The victims worked at Pebb Enterprises, a real estate company in Florida. Pebb was scouting locations for shopping malls in Ohio when the plane went down about two miles from the airport.

