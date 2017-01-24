Video of Norton Police Officers saving man from a burning car

A pair of Norton Police Officers are being credited with saving a man from his burning car this week.

Patrolmen Brody Fratantonio and Scott Seabolt were called to the scene on Sunday night of a car fire. A neighbor reported the vehicle fully engulfed in flames, in the middle of the road.

When the officers arrived, they discovered 60-year-old Lowell Sears behind the wheel of the flaming car. They were able to get in to the vehicle, pull him out and drag him to safety before there was a explosion coming from the car.

Dramatic body cam video of 2 Norton ptrlmn saving man from a burning car. See the rest and hear from officers @4:00 pic.twitter.com/0DuYM7QIWF — Jennifer Picciano (@jenpicciano) January 24, 2017

Once they reached a safe distance the officers then administered four doses of Narcan before he regained consciousness. The man was transported to Barberton Citizens Hospital by Norton Fire, where he admitted he had also used cocaine and alcohol that same evening.

Sears told officers he didn't remember the accident, only that he was seeing double before blacking out. He was arrested for operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No one else, including the officers, were hurt in the accident or rescue attempt.

