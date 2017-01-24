Vigil: Family, fellow officers, community mourn fallen Cleveland police officer

There has been an outpouring of prayers and support for Cleveland Police Officer, David Fahey, 39.

On Tuesday officers from Cleveland's First District and community members organized a prayer vigil at the police station on W. 130th Street. Dozens gathered to remember Officer Fahey.

"He's our angel, he'll ride on our shoulders. We remember the good times, the bad times," one of Fahey's fellow police officers said.

Just hours after officer Fahey died, surprising words from one of his fellow brothers in blue.

"To the guy that did it, we forgive him. We forgive him 'cause we got to forgive him," one of the police officers said.

For the people like Kathy Bub who lives on the streets of the west side of Cleveland he helped protect, they say they need police officers more than ever to fight crime in their neighborhood.

"I just felt in my heart to show up and let the officers know we have their back, we'll always have their back and there's many of us out here, more than they think that love them," Bub said.

There were chants of 1-3-3, Fahey was in the 133rd class of the Cleveland Police Academy.

Fahey's brother said Officer David Fahey loved the city of Cleveland and he appreciates everyone's support.

Organizers asked everyone to bring candles and come out and show your support.

Officer David Fahey was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning. He was struck by a vehicle on I-90W around 6 a.m. Fahey's partner gave him CPR on the scene of the crash. He was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver accused in the crash fled the scene. He has since been arrested and locked up on aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit skip charges.

