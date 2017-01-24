Officers across the country remember Officer David Fahey

Officers across the country have sent their reflections for Officer David Fahey. He was killed Tuesday morning, January 24, when he was hit by a white Camry on I-90 westbound.

Reflections have been sent in from officers from many states in the U.S. including Arkansas, Arizona, Wisconsin, Colorado, New York and Florida.

The condolences have been posted on a Officer Down Memorial Page.

"Dave you were a nice young man and a pleasure to work with. May God keep you in his loving care," Ptlm. Larry McGervey said.

"Deepest condolences and prayers for the family. Thank you brother for your service," Armour College PoliceChief R.A. McCann said.

"Thank you for your service. You will not be forgotten," Chicago Fire Marshal Victor D. Megaro said.

