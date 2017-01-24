Missing Maple Heights man found

Police in Maple Heights have found missing 59-year-old Joseph Glenn.

It was reported around 4:30 p.m. that Glenn left his residence on Lisa Drive Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. on foot and had not returned.

He was last seen wearing a light brown winter jacket, blue jeans, gray shoes and a Zoll Defibrillator LifeVest.

Police say he suffers from dementia, bi-polar disorder, and has had a recent triple bypass.

