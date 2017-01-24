Agencies to approve funding to fight heroin crisis

Additional funding has been allocated to help combat the heroin crisis in Cuyahoga County. (Source: Raycom)

Cuyahoga County and the City of Cleveland will provide $250,000 each to fight the heroin epidemic in the county, pending approval from both councils.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board of Cuyahoga County will also contribute $1 million toward expanding heroin treatment and recovery services in the county. This funding will also go towards expanding "ambulatory detoxification," an outpatient program that helps people detox while maintaining a job, attending school, or taking care of their families.

This means that there will be 113 additional treatment beds, 97 of them in the City of Cleveland, for a total of 291 beds in the community that have been provided by the ADAMHS Board.

The ADAMHS Board, along with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff, will also start a "Quick Response Protocol and Pilot Program" for police narcotics unit. This will help people who have been revived with Narcan get into a detox and treatment program.

William Denihan, CEO of the ADAMHS Board, said in a press release, "We thank Armond Budish, County Executive, for approaching the ADAMHS Board to develop this partnership with the County and the City of Cleveland that helped the Board design an aggressive action plan to tackle the heroin tsunami that continues to take the lives of Cuyahoga County residents from all walks of life."

