Gov. John Kasich and Mayor Frank Jackson extend condolences to family of Officer Fahey

Government officials throughout Ohio have sent their condolences to the family of Police Officer David Fahey.

Officer David Fahey was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning. He was struck by a vehicle on I-90 West around 6 a.m.

"The City of Cleveland extends its deepest condolences to the family of Police Officer David Fahey. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Fahey family, who, this morning, lost their loved one in this tragic and senseless act. No words can express the sorrow and pain the Fahey are experiencing right now and no family should have to go through such a loss. The Fahey family has our full support and I urge all people of the City of Cleveland to keep the Fahey family in mind during this very difficult time. David was 39 years old and was hired July 7th, 2014. He was assigned to the first district," Mayor Frank G. Jackson said.

"We extend my deepest sympathies to the family of Officer David Fahey who died tragically this morning while in the line of duty. Officer Fahey, only 39-years-old, was known for his commitment to his family, his job and to the citizens living in the West Side police district where he was assigned. He earned his badge as a Cleveland police officer in July of 2014. And he wore that badge proudly. Sadly, he now joins the ranks of the brave officers who have fallen. Our entire city mourns his family's loss," Cleveland City Council President Kevin Kelley said.

"This morning a Cleveland police officer was killed on I-90 by a driver who fled the scene. Please join me in prayers for his family. If you saw anything please call the Cleveland Division of Police. Blessed are the peacemakers," Governor John Kasich said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.