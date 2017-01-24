Neighbor talks about the man charged in the hit and run that killed a Cleveland police officer

Police arrested a suspect with a long non-violent criminal history, in a deadly hit-skip that killed Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.



Israel Alvarez, 44, was arrested on charges of felony hit-skip and aggravated vehicular homicide at his house near the intersection of East 31st and Broadway. Alvarez surrendered after his home was surrounded by both SWAT and other officers from multiple agencies including the Cleveland Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, US Marshals, and Lorain Police Department.



At just before noon, Alvarez walked out of his house, wearing only a T-shirt and pajama pants. He walked towards police, turning backward when told to do so. He had his hands up, then on top of his head, before he knelt on the ground and was surrounded by heavily-armed officers.



He was placed in the back of a Lorain Police cruiser for about 30 minutes, before about a dozen of Cleveland Police officers showed up to the scene with Officer Fahey's handcuffs to take Alvarez into Cleveland police custody.



"We were able to bring Dave's handcuffs from Cleveland up here and place them on the suspect in this thing," said Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association President Steve Loomis. "That may not seem like a big thing to civilian folks, but that's a huge thing to law enforcement."



Alvarez is accused of hitting and killing 39-year-old Fahey on I-90 westbound at about 6 a.m. Tuesday. Fahey was putting out flares to assist another agency with a deadly crash that had happened earlier when he was hit by a white Toyota Camry.



Loomis said a Homeland Security officer driving the streets of Lorain happened to see the vehicle in a driveway. Police traced the vehicle back to Alvarez.



"It's hidden back there, it's hidden behind the house so there's some we know that there's some forethought in to putting that car in the position that it was," said Loomis.



Alvarez has a long criminal history in Cuyahoga and Lorain counties. Most of those crimes were drug related and they all appeared to be non-violent. Alvarez most recently pleaded guilty to felony charges of heroin trafficking and possession in 2015 in Lorain county.



"We all have our past but as far as I know he had been on the right track, he had been working, he had been at home with his family and he had been doing the right things," said a woman who identified herself as a neighbor and friend but did not want to be identified or photographed.



She said that Alvarez worked a third shift job in Cleveland, had kids of his own and elderly parents.



"I'm sure he's very remorseful for what happened," she said. "If he was the one that was driving, I don't think that he really knew the seriousness of the situation. That part only he can answer."



She also had a theory as to why Alvarez didn't surrender to officers immediately.



"The reason why he may have held them up may have been to spend his last times with his family. He has beautiful children, his mother, his father you know and I don't know."

