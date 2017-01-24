New registry will track felony animal abusers in Cuyahoga County

Felony animal abusers who were convicted under "Goddard's Law" will now have to register their conviction with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

The ordinance, introduced by Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Sunny Simon, passed Wednesday. All animal shelters and humane societies will be able to use the registry. It will also be open to the public, but the ordinance will only be enforced in Cuyahoga County.

People convicted of felony animal abuse are prohibited from ever owning a companion animal in the county again. They are also subject to a fine of up to $500.

The ordinance comes after a string of animal abuse cases in and around Cuyahoga County, including an alliance man who was accused of killing a dog by throwing it into a fire pit.

Sunny Simon, the County Council District 11 representative, said these incidents and others across the county are the reason she pushed for the legislation. Simon said she believes the ordinance will send a strong message about animal abuse.

“I think the news media and the public have a real interest and desire to see this activity stopped,” said Simon.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.