How to donate to David Fahey's Memorial Fund

You can donate to David Fahey's Memorial Fund. (Source: CPPA Website)

The Cleveland Police Patrolmen's Association has set-up an Officer David Fahey Memorial Fund.

If you would like to make a donation just click on donate button on the website.

All of the donations will go directly to the family and the donations are tax deductible.

People can also write a check to:

CPPA

Officer Fahey Memorial Fund

1303 West 58th Street

Cleveland, Ohio 44102

On Thursday from 4-10 p.m. Masthead Brewing Co. will be donating $1 of every Masthead beer sold this Thursday to the family of Police Officer David Fahey.

They will also sell memorial t-shirts designed by Officer Fahey's fellow officers for $18. All proceeds will benefit the family.

Fahey was killed Tuesday morning, Jan. 24, when he was hit by a white Camry on I-90 westbound.

