Will dirt bike track get illegal riders off city streets?

A day after city council members gave Cleveland's dirt bike track legislation the green light, many said there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

People who live near the soon-to-be site want to know how the city will handle safety, security and the sound of the dirt bikes.

"I see a lot of young kids, they don't have nothing to do, no parks," said Anthony Lanier, who lives by where the dirt bike track will be built.

If all goes according to plan, the site on Carson Avenue and E. 72nd Street will soon become Cleveland's first dirt bike track.

Here's a first look at drawings of #Cleveland's new, and controversial, dirt bike track. I'm told construction could start in the spring. pic.twitter.com/0g67o0y5cC — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) January 24, 2017

Neighbors said they hope the spot keeps kids busy.

"Well, I hope they've got some nice security and some safety zones, you know what I'm saying? Because these kids around here are kind of wild," said neighbor Curtis Burns.

Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland sponsored the $2.4 million development's legislation. She said the tracks will keep many kids from riding illegally in the streets.

"It gives them an outlet and it gives them a place to really practice their craft and be with like-minded people," she said. "(It's) something that the neighborhood will say, 'yeah, yeah that's a good thing for us.'"

Councilman Zack Reed wants to cut down on violence in the city, but he isn't sold on this fix.

"Those individuals that are causing chaos in our neighborhoods, and that police themselves are calling menaces in our community, they may come down here once, they may try it twice, but they like the glamour of being out in our communities," he said.

Reed voted against the legislation Monday night. He said there are too many unanswered questions.

"If somebody gets hurt on this dirt bike track, is the city of Cleveland liable?" Reed asked. "Who's going to run it?"

Reed isn't the only one with concerns.

"I think it'll bring people out, but I'm also concerned about the noise," said neighbor Kyana Wallace. "It might be loud. People have to go to work and school. Are they going to have a time to shut it down?"

Councilwoman Cleveland said there will be answers once an operator bids and gets on board with the project. She said there has been a lot of interest from people across the country.

"The funding had already been put together from leftover bond money from other issues," Councilwoman Cleveland said.

Despite that, Reed said he thinks council's focus at the beginning of the year should be on other issues the city is facing.

"There's so many questions that no one can answer now, but yet we passed the legislation to spend $2.4 million of taxpayer money on this endeavor," Reed said.

Since Cleveland city parks are free to use, Cleveland 19 News asked City Council if there would be a cost for park-goers. Right now, there are no plans to charge people who want to use the dirt bike track, but council said that could change.

Construction is slated to begin in the spring or early summer. Councilwoman Cleveland said she hopes the dirt bike track opens in 2018.

