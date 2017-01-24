HP issuing voluntary safety recall for certain PC batteries

HP is expanding its recall of laptop batters. The batteries can overheat and potentially catch fire.

The recall now includes 100,000 batteries in laptops sold between 2013 and October of 2016. The laptops are sold under the brand names HP and Compaq.

Expansion of voluntary worldwide safety recall announced for certain PC batteries. See if your device is affected: https://t.co/1CDT6PzrxC — HP (@HP) January 24, 2017

For more information on the products impacted click this link.

