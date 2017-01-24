Pedestrian killed crossing Brookpark Road in Cleveland

One person struck in front of the Ideal Mobile Home Park in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on Brookpark Road in front of the Ideal Mobile Home Park on Tuesday night.

Police say the 69-year-old man was trying to cross the street around 9 p.m. when he was struck by a 47-year-old man driving a 1999 Ford F-150 pick-up in the westbound curb lane.

Alcohol was not involved, police say.

No arrests have been made.

