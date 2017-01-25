Downtown Cleveland lights up blue in honor of Officer David Fahey

Downtown Cleveland lit up blue Wednesday morning in honor of fallen Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey was killed in the line of duty Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car while laying down flares to divert traffic from an accident on I-90. The car fled the scene. Police have since arrested Israel Alvarez in connection with the incident.

Fahey's fellow officers honored him at a vigil Tuesday night, while officers across the country offered their condolences via social media.

Click here to find out how to donate to Fahey's memorial fund.

