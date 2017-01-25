Thousands of free hats, gloves, scarves and coats are being handed out in Lorain

Volunteers from Invest Lorain are trying to warm up the city by handing out hats, gloves, scarves and coats to anyone who needs them.

For the second year in a row, they are set up in Veterans Memorial Park and handing out cold weather items to those in need. They've collected thousands of pieces of cold weather items.

Volunteers will be stationed at the park this week to give out the items. Anyone in need can stop by and take what they need.

"We are the city of Lorain and we have people who are in need," said Melissa Gnizak, director of Invest Lorain. "Every city does this and that's something that's a part of Invest Lorain. We need to combine our efforts with the city and the citizens to do better in our city."

All of the items left over from the drive will be donated to St. Joe's.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.