Monsters sink Admirals 5-2

The Cleveland Monsters defeated the Milwaukee Admirals Tuesday at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee by a final score of 5-2.

The Monsters improved their record to 19-16-1-3 this season and remain in fourth place in the AHL's Central Division.

The Monsters took a 1-0 lead on a Justin Scott goal at 14:55 of the first, it was the only goal of the period. They extended their lead when Alex Broadhurst scored on a power play at 10:50 of the second period. Oliver Bjorsktrand and Shawn Szydlowski added goals increasing their lead to 4-1 at the end of two.The Monsters went on to win 5-2.

Next up, it's the Chicago Wolves Thursday at The Q at 7 p.m.

