Adopt a City Dog for only $14 this February

Cleveland Animal Control & Control will hold its annual pet adoption campaign from Feb. 1 through Feb. 14.

The campaign lets people adopt a pet from the City Dogs program for a special adoption fee of $14.

"Give Love to homeless pets this February by providing your new pet with a family to call their own," said Ed Jamison, Chief Animal Control Officer. "The Cleveland Animal Care & Control is dedicated to bringing great families together with the pets we rescue. On any given day, we have 50 to 70 City Dogs that are eager to prove how awesome rescued pets are."

For full details about the Give Love pet adoption special, please contact CACC at 216-664-3476 or citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us and view adoptable City Dogs by visiting www.petango.com/cacc.

"We have many wonderful City Dogs in the kennel and in foster care waiting for loving and forever homes," said Jamison. "When you choose to adopt, you not only save that animal's life, you create the space to help us save more homeless pets in our community."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.