Pee wee football coach charged with hitting child arraigned

A pee wee football coach who faces criminal charges for allegedly punching an 11-year-old boy will be arraigned Wednesday.

This happened on Oct. 29, 2016 at Frontier Park in Elyria after a pee wee football game.

Police say David Kelly ran onto the field and hit the child in the stomach. The victim was not on Kelly's team and parents say Kelly was upset because his team had lost. The 11-year-old boy suffered a broken rib.

Kelly turned himself in to Elyria police on Jan. 18.

He is charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.