Police make arrest in Garfield Heights barbershop killing

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting at a Garfield Heights barbershop in November.

The victim, 29-year-old Charlie Davis, was shot multiple times after walking into the Skills Barbershop on Turney Road on Nov. 22. A 20-year-old was also injured in the incident.

According to police, the shooter was with a little boy who was getting a haircut. He was already at the barbershop and recognized Davis when he walked in. After an argument, the suspect shot Davis, grabbed the little boy and ran.

Police arrested Marlon Clemons on Monday evening in connection with the shooting. He is charged with murder.

