Man enters guilty plea in brutal 2006 carjacking, rape

A 39-year-old man accused of a brutal 2006 carjacking pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Charged with rape, kidnapping and attempted murder prosecutors say Javier Colon carjacked a mother and son in the Warehouse District 10 years ago. Colon made the mother drive to a remote location, forced her son into the trunk and then raped her.

The son escaped from the trunk through the rear seat hatch during the incident. Colon hit him several times in the head with a gun before shooting him in the chest and fleeing. The son survived the shooting.

Colon was arrested in October after DNA collected from a palm print left on the trunk connected him to the crime.

Sentencing is set for March 7.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.