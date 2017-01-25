What can the Cavs do before the trade deadline?

Iman Shumpert plays in the NBA finals. He could be a key player in a potential trade. (Source: AP Image Ben Margot)

LeBron James recently spoke out about his issues with the current makeup of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he called "top-heavy" following a series of losses.

James wants action from the front office to help fill out the team's roster, which has been left struggling after backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova went to the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent and forward Chris Andersen and guard J.R. Smith were injured.

General Manager David Griffin has an open roster spot and two small trade exceptions. The trading deadline is Feb. 23 and free agents can be signed until March 1 to be eligible for the playoffs.

Here are some possibilities should the Cavs choose to retool their line-up:

POINT GUARDS

Deron Williams, UFA after season, $9M this yr

Jrue Holiday, UFA after season, $11.2M this yr

Jameer Nelson, $4.5M this yr, $4.7M next

Aaron Brooks, UFA after season, $2.7M this yr

Mario Chalmers, free agent (coming back from torn Achilles)

2 GUARD, SCORER OFF BENCH

Lou Williams, $7M this year & next

BIG MEN

Serge Ibaka, UFA after season, making $12.2M

Kenneth Faried, 2 years left after this one, $38M combined

Jusuf Nurkic, 2 years left after this one, $8M combined

WHAT CAN THEY TRADE

$4.3M trade exception

Iman Shumpert, making $9.6M this year, then 2 more years after that ($21M combined)

Jordan McRae, making $874k this year, $1.2M next year

Kay Felder, making $900K this year

*Cavs can't trade a 1st-rd pick until 2020

Note: All of the yearly salaries would be prorated, so the team would owe the player about half of that number if they picked him up.

