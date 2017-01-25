WATCH: Akron man live streams cousin's arrest, is bitten by police dog

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper is accused of using unnecessary force during an incident that began with a traffic stop and ended with a police dog attacking a passenger.

According to a police report, troopers tried to pull over Samuel Tolbert, 31, because of a license plate violation. Tolbert eventually stopped two blocks away. He said he didn't know they were following him.

During his arrest, Tolbert's cousin and passenger Dannie Oliver, 36, went on Facebook live. The video, which is laced with profanities, shows troopers as they pull out their stun guns and slam Tolbert to the ground.

[WARNING: VIDEO USES GRAPHIC LANGUAGE]

Troopers approached Oliver after Tolbert asked Oliver to get his ID card from the glove compartment. Oliver says he was bit while getting the ID. Troopers said he ignored orders to leave the car.

Witness Unique Braswell, Oliver's neighbor, said she was looking at her window when the confrontation took place.

"I'm thinking to myself, like, who's controlling this animal? Why is it running up and biting people like that? The dog is supposed to have self-control or be controlled by its trainer," Braswell said.

State police have released a statement, which says in part: "As with any use-of-force injury, we're confident the resulting investigation will yield the facts and necessary actions."

Oliver was arrested and charged with obstructing official business. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for dog bites. Tolbert was charged with obstructing official business, willful fleeing, a probation violation, and drug abuse. Both are locked up in the Summit County Jail.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.