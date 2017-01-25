Area high school packs gym for daytime varsity basketball games

A local high school is going against the grain on the hardwood.

Joseph Badger's varsity basketball teams played their games during school hours Wednesday.

"Let's go Braves. Lets go Braves," elementary students shouted from the bleachers, cheering on the home team as they took on the Newbury Black Knights.

High School principal Edwin Baldwin says the student body is remarkable.

"The kids do everything we ask them to do and it's our way of giving back," he said.

The varsity girls team tipped off at 10:30 a.m. The boy's game started at noon. A conference game during the school day isn't the norm, but it's something school leaders are testing once a season for a single sport.

"It's an intentional effort by our district to do something special for our kids -- to do something unique," Baldwin said.



It falls under the state of Ohio's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports initiative meant to improve academics and student behavior.

"We always play in the afternoon, so it was really different having the big crowd. It was really nice," said Chloe Flowers, a girl's varsity player. "I think that's also what helped boost us to score so much and make our points and win the game."

Teachers said the schedule change also helps younger boys and girl learn what it means to be a student-athlete.

Steve Logan's son plays Joseph Rodger's boys varsity basketball -- he said he didn't mind adjusting his work schedule to see his son play.

"They let students take days off from school to go on all kinds of field trips," Logan said. "What better field trip than right here in our own school? As a parent you make time."

Joseph Badger's boy's team won their game 51-49. The girl's also won their game 57-21.

"It was definitely different," Flowers said. "I enjoyed it."

Last school year, Joseph Badger's varsity baseball and softball teams each played a game during school hours. Next season, their varsity basketball teams will return the favor and play day games at Newbury.

