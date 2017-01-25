Cuyahoga County continues the fight against the drug epidemic

Many organizations in Cuyahoga Country have come together to find new strategies to fight the drug epidemic.

According to a news release pending approval from Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board, these agencies will provide money toward the expansion of its treatment and recovery services and ambulatory detoxification.

City of Cleveland will provide $250,000

Cuyahoga County will provide $250,000

The ADAMHS Board will provide $1 million

This money will help provide a cost effective outpatient model that allows more people to receive detox services while maintaining a job, attending school or taking care of families. With these funds a total of 113 additional treatment and sober beds will be provided to the community, 97 of the new beds in the City of Cleveland.

There will be a total of 291 treatment recovery and sober beds in the community. The ADAMHS Board will also launch a Quick Response Protocol and Pilot Program for the Cleveland Division of Police Narcotics unit.

The goal is to help an individual revived from an opiate/heroin/fentanyl overdose with Naloxone get into detox and treatment.

This team includes professionals throughout the county that will work together and share information on trends and enforcement efforts while developing linkages to prevention and treatment resources that work.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.