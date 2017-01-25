Criminal complaint states Israel Alvarez was speeding in deadly hit-skip of police officer

Israel Alvarez, 44, was driving "recklessly in excess of the posted speed limit of 60 mph," according to the criminal complaint filed Wednesday. Alvarez is accused of hitting and killing a Cleveland police officer on Interstate 90 Tuesday morning.

Officer David Fahey was struck and killed on the highway while setting up flares to divert traffic from a Rocky River crash. Alvarez was driving a 1998 Toyota Camera around 6 a.m. when he "disregarded several emergency vehicles that were parked utilizing their overhead lights while conducting an investigation," the complaint stated.

Alvarez fled the scene. The complaint also stated he failed to "render aid or call 911" causing the death of Officer Fahey.

He has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip in Officer Fahey's death.

Alvarez was arrested a few hours later at his father's Lorain home. He's expected to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Funeral arrangements are still pending for Officer Fahey.

Related:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.