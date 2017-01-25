Wintry mix will make morning, evening commute difficult Thursday in Northeast Ohio

We haven't seen much in the way of wintry weather lately but snow and rain Thursday morning and evening is expected to make work commutes more difficult.

Right now, an area of low pressure is moving toward the Great Lakes region. That low will drag a cold front through Northeast Ohio today. Rain will fire up throughout the day as the front approaches. The front will also usher in the cold air we need for that wintry weather.

Scattered rain showers are expected this afternoon and this evening. The colder air will begin to stream in tonight into tomorrow.

That's why the morning commute will be more difficult.

Expect a wintry mix of rain and snow (or maybe even all snow) by tomorrow morning. A mix of rain and snow is likely throughout the day. Both your morning and your evening commutes may be a little slower due to the precipitation moving through.

In terms of total snowfall accumulation, we're looking at a dusting to 2 inches from tomorrow morning through tomorrow evening. The higher end of that 2 inches will likely be confined to the primary snow belt, where lake enhancement may take place.

It will get progressively colder through the end of the week into the weekend, meaning we'll be seeing the development of lake effect snow showers Friday.

Expect lake effect snow showers and squalls from Friday through Sunday. Accumulations and impacts are likely, especially in the snow belt.

This weekend will be a world away from last weekend when the average high temperature was in the lower 60s! High temperatures through the weekend will be in the low 30s. With high winds factored in, it will feel as if it's in the teens and 20s.

