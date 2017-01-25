Police charge Akron man causing the overdose deaths of 2 Stow women

An Akron man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and drug trafficking in connection with the deaths of two Stow women.

The investigation by the Stow Police Department began on June 21, 2016 when 22-year-old Abigail Hackett and 25-year-old Sara White were found dead in Hackett's apartment. The cause of death for both women was listed as acute fentanyl toxicity.

ATM receipts helped to develop a timeline of victim activities leading up to their deaths. Further investigation identified as Vernell L. Curry and charges were authorized.

Curry was arrested and booked at the Stow Police Department. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

List of Curry's charges:

Two charges of involuntary manslaughter, felony of the first degree.

One charge of Drug Trafficking, felony of the fifth degree.

