Youth football coach accused of breaking an 11-year-old's rib pleads not guilty

The man accused of breaking an 11-year-old's rib during an Elyria youth football game pleaded not guilty on Wednesday.

David Kelly is charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct. He pleaded not guilty, was given a no contact order and his personal bond was continued.

This incident happened on Oct. 29, 2016 at Frontier Park in Elyria after a youth football game.

Police said David Kelly ran onto the field and hit the child in the stomach. The victim was not on Kelly's team and parents say Kelly was upset because his team had lost.

Kelly turned himself in to Elyria police Jan. 18. The 11-year-old boy suffered a broken rib.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.