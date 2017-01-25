Group asks people to wear blue, line fallen officer's funeral procession route

Funeral plans have been announced for Cleveland police Officer David Fahey.

Fahey, a 1995 graduate of St. Edward High School Class and a U.S. Navy veteran, died Tuesday morning in the line of duty.

Fahey was struck and killed on Interstate 90 west while setting up flares to divert traffic from a Rocky River accident. The driver accused of hitting and killing a Fahey has been officially charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and felony hit-skip. Israel Alvarez, 44, is expected to be arraigned in Cleveland Municipal Court Thursday morning.

Calling hours will be at Chambers Funeral Home of North Olmsted, 29150 Lorain Road at Stearns Road, Friday 1 to 8 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held Jan. 28 at Our Lady of Angels Church, 3644 Rocky River Dr., Cleveland at 10 a.m. His Interment will be immediately following at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery.

Sea of Blue is asking people to wear blue and line the funeral procession route -- along Rocky River Drive to Lorain Avenue to West 130th to the First District -- from 10:45 a.m. to noon Saturday.

SERVICES

Visitation

Friday, Jan. 27, 2017

1 to 8 p.m.

Chambers Funeral Homes (North Olmsted)

29150 Lorain Rd.

North Olmsted, Ohio 44070

Funeral Mass

Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017

10 a.m.

Our Lady of Angels Church

3644 Rocky River Dr.

Cleveland, Ohio 44111

