Victim robbed of $600 after he responds to a Craigslist ad

Tuesday morning a 47-year-old Barberton man was robbed after he responded to a Craigslist ad for a car. The victim drove to the 1300 block of Lakeshore Boulevard to look at a 2007 Chrysler 300.

The victim was met at the door by a woman who asked the victim to come inside while she grabbed the car keys. Once inside the apartment the woman locked the door and a man came from behind a curtain and showed the victim a badge.

The man demanded the victim to empty his pockets. The victim would empty his pockets and give the suspect $600.

The suspects unlocked the door and let the victim leave. The victim called the police after the incident.

Responding officers found 28-year-old Melissa Coleman and 26-year-old Tevin Carter. Coleman and Carter were charged with robbery and booked into the Summit County Jail.

