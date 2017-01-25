Photos released of 2 men in East Cleveland accused of knocking down an elderly woman and stealing her car

Photos released of two men in East Cleveland accused of knocking an elderly woman to the ground and stealing her car (East Cleveland Police)

The East Cleveland Detective Bureau is asking people to help them identify two men who knocked an elderly woman to the ground. The man also took her vehicle. Police posted this on their Facebook page.

The victim 74-year-old Ora Gunn tells police the suspects grabbed her keys, pushed her to the ground and drove off in her car. The carjacking happened on Jan. 23 at 3:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Hayden Avenue.

In the post police add not only will you be doing the right thing, but you may also be surprised what kind of prize you get for performing a good deed.

