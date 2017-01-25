Nursing home worker caught with 69-year-old patient's breast in mouth sentenced

An Akron man was sentenced to the maximum allowed for sexually assaulting a nursing home resident.

Edward McShaffrey, 59, of Coventry Street, was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday.

In January of 2016, McShaffrey, a licensed practical nurse working at the nursing home, was seen with his mouth on the breast of the 69-year-old victim. The victim suffers from dementia and Parkinson’s disease and cannot communicate.

McShaffrey was also designated a Tier 1 sex offender, meaning once released from jail he will have to register as a sex offender with the local sheriff annually for 15 years.

