Gov. Kasich: Flags to be flown at half-staff for fallen Cleveland police officer

Friends, family, and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at St. Edward High School to honor the life of fallen officer David Fahey. The Cleveland police officer was killed on-duty this week while placing flares on Interstate 90.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday to honor Fahey, Gov. John Kasich said.

Flags will be flown at half-staff on Saturday, January 28, 2017 to honor Cleveland Police Officer David Fahey. pic.twitter.com/K9xVA1ZRtx — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) January 25, 2017

Israel Alvarez, 44, was speeding and driving recklessly at the time of the Tuesday incident, authorities said. Alvarez is accused of hitting and killing Fahey, then leaving the scene of the accident, which was near the Hilliard and McKinley exits.

Friends say Fahey was a great guy who had a larger-than-life smile.

“It's a void you can't fill when you lose someone that good,” said the fallen officer's cousin, Barry Bentley.

Those who gathered at St. Edward shared stories about Fahey and his memorable smile.

“I don't know how God fit such a big heart into such a small frame,” said Fahey’s childhood friend, Kevin Fischer.

Fahey comes from a line of officers, emergency medical technicians, and military personnel.

“Community has given so much to us, places like St. Edward's, and other schools. We like to give back to the community for what we've been given,” Bentley said.

“He was very full of energy, always smiling,” said Fahey's childhood friend Dave Acklin.

Acklin said Fahey liked to live life to the fullest.

“Sad day," Fischer said. "Cleveland lost a very good officer and an even better person."

