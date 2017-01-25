Demolition of Lakewood Hospital parking garage and conjoining medical building almost complete (Source WOIO)

The demolition of the Lakewood Hospital parking garage and conjoining medical building is almost complete.

More than a year ago City Council voted to close Lakewood Hospital and open a $34 million Cleveland Clinic family Health Center. They also voted to open a 24-hour emergency department on site.

