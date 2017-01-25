Suspect identified in stolen television case in Akron

The suspect in the stolen television case in Akron has been identified as Joshua Nyaaba. An arrest want has been issued.

The incident happened around 3-4 a.m. on Jan. 19 at an apartment complex on the 200 block of East Exchange Street. Police said the suspect entered the victim's apartment and stole the victims television.

If you have any information about the suspect in the photos you are asked to call police at 330-375-2490. If you see the suspect, do not approach the him and call 911.

