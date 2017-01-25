School board votes to terminate Streetsboro band director, assistant director

The Streetsboro Board of Education has voted to terminate the district's band director and assistant band director.

The board says it spent months investigating activities that took place during summer band camp 2016, including actions of band leaders and chaperones.

The district sought expert advice from Norman Pollard, who they say is a nationally recognized scholar who specializes in the culture and tradition of hazing. Pollard put together a 15-page report on the matter.

"It is my opinion that (former band director Gretchen Weaver) and (former assistant band director Shane Ellsworth) created an unsafe and dangerous environment for the students charged to their care," Pollard wrote. "The series of planned hazing events from this and previous years -- bombarded with water balloons, skit night, needing to stand at attention while being squirted with silly string, wrapped in caution tape, wrapped in plastic wrap, males being squirted in the crotch area with water guns, being awoken to loud music, the trashing of their dorm, and then needing to clean up the senior's mess prior to boarding the bus for home -- were all grossly inappropriate band camp activities. It is further my opinion that, as problematic as the sanctioned humiliation based hazing was, the act of sanctioning and organizing the 'lake toss' event late at night after a long day of physical activity was dangerous, reckless, and negligent. The fact that both band directors stressed that no one was ever hurt, although there is evidence to the contrary, fails to justify the hazing."

Pollard continued: "It is my professional opinion that initiates in this type of scenario were effectively forced, coerced, manipulated, and compelled to participate and endure hazing rituals by the membership and that the rituals were sanctioned by the adults ... it is my opinion that Ms. Weaver and Ms. Ellsworth were actively involved in hazing and humiliation of the new campers ... it is my opinion that Ms. Weaver and Ms. Ellsworth were actively involved in hazing and humiliation of the new campers."

With one board member abstaining, the school board agreed with Pollard by way of a 4-0 vote.

In a news release from the board members, they said they have an obligation to change the culture of hazing and protect all children.

