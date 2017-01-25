Authorities look to arrest father behind September 2016 Amber Alert

There is a still an active arrest warrant out for the father who pleaded guilty to abducting his daughter and leading police on a chase in Summit County.

William Roberts never showed up for his Jan. 3 sentencing.

The incident took place in September of 2016. Roberts had been accused of taking his 15-year-old daughter, who is in foster care. At the time a state-wide Amber Alert was issued. There were no injuries in the chase.

The warrant was issued earlier this month.

