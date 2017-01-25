5 Things to Watch: Cavs need to step up on defense vs. Kings

Here are five things to watch for in Wednesday's match-up between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Sacramento Kings.

Get Defensive

The Cavaliers have given up a ton of points lately. It's one thing for the Warriors to d rop 126 on you, but the Pelicans, without Anthony Davis, going for 124 the other night? Unacceptable. It's a bad recent trend that has to end tonight.

All The Kings' Men

Sacramento is down a key player after Rudy Gay ruptured his Achilles tendon. They still have DeMarcus Cousins, and he's good for 25 and 10 every night, as the Cavs were reminded of just two weeks ago on the West Coast. But he's not enough, which brings me to...

Rest Up

LeBron is saying that he and the other members of the Big 3 need help. He's tired -- he should be. He's leading the league in minutes per game at 37.5. This isn't a match-up that should require another 40-minute performance. The Cavs need to jump out to an early lead and pull away in the second half.

Clutch Kyrie

There are nights when LeBron will defer to Kyrie, as he did down in New Orleans. Irving was the only reason that game was even close, as he erupted for 35 second-half points, 49 overall. It's excellent that their chemistry has allowed this on-court relationship to evolve like this.

Home Sweet Home

The Cavs are 19-4 at The Q. Barring another brutally bad performance, they'll improve to 20-4 tonight. It's just what the doctor ordered, after a couple of rough days.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.