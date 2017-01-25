Most overused power words on LinkedIn

So you thought your updated LinkedIn profile was hip and catchy because you were an “experienced, strategic and passionate planner.” Nope, turns out you’re among the many on the professional networking site using the same power buzzwords.

According to LinkedIn this week is the busiest week on the site for people updating profiles. LinkedIn put out a top 10 list of the most over used power words in the hopes that you don’t come off sounding just like everyone else.

1. Specialized

2. Leadership

3. Passionate

4. Strategic

5. Experienced

6. Focused

7. Expert

8. Certified

9. Creative

10. Excellent

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.