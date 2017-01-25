Shelby Miller trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 2 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shelby Miller trains for the Cleveland Marathon: Week 2

Posted by Shelby Miller, Cleveland 19 reporter
Boy, we've been blessed with beautiful weather over the last week! It's made for a perfect start to Cleveland marathon training.

Wednesday's run was wet and rainy, but I can't complain about temperatures in the 40s, 50s, and 60s!

Week 1 mixed in cross training, a few shorter three-to-five mile runs and a longer eight-mile run. 

This week, training is pretty similar. Sunday's run will be nine miles, which is the longest I've ran since the Rock Hall Half Marathon back in August... yikes. (In a few weeks I'll be wishing for nine mile Sunday runs).

Unfortunately, it looks like reality is setting back in this week when it comes to the weather. Temperatures are dropping and snow may make it way into the training plan for the first time. 

Course maps aren't finalized, but the good news is, I noticed they posted some details about the course on the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon website:

  • Flat routes (Yay!)
  • Scenic Lake Erie views
  • Downtown Cleveland landmarks

Next week, I'll be posting about my goals for the marathon. Until then, I'll be posting about my training on Facebook and Twitter. Please let me know if you're training too!

