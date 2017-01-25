3 killed in shootings on Cleveland's east side

There were two Wednesday night shootings within about half a mile of each other in Cleveland.

Major cross streets in the area are Harvard Avenue and East 131st Street, northeast of the Garfield Park Reservation.

One man was shot near the 13000 block of Glendale. He died at University Hospitals.

Two other men were shot near the 14000 block of Harvard. A 30-year-old died at the scene. The other was taken to MetroHealth in critical condition, where he later died. A source said that the second incident started inside a nearby bar and spilled onto the street.

Source: police shot at while responding to shooting on East side of #Cleveland. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/iL4BsAmFlA — Sara Goldenberg (@SaraGoldenberg) January 26, 2017

It's unclear if the shootings were related.

Cleveland Police said an undercover vehicle was hit by gunfire in connection with these shootings. No officers were injured. Police are investigating. A suspect was taken into custody at E. 55th and Cedar Avenue, and sources tell us that person was accused of shooting at police vehicle.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.