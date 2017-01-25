Shots fired at police cruiser near Bratenahl - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Shots fired at police cruiser near Bratenahl

Shots were fired at a police cruiser in Cleveland on Wednesday, near the border of Bratenahl.

Bratenahl is a village in Cuyahoga County. It is east of Cleveland.

After a short pursuit, several men got out of their vehicle and ran, according to authorities.

Cleveland police have taken a 17-year-old male into custody.

No injuries were reported.

