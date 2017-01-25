Cavs hit new low in loss to Kings

It's a new low for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost at home to Sacramento 116-112 in overtime Wednesday.

The Cavs have now lost 6 of their last 8.

Cleveland turned the ball over 18 times against the lowly Kings, and also went a dismal 17-for-34 at the foul line.

"We have to play harder, me included," said Cavs forward Kevin Love.

Arron Afflalo's 3-pointer put the Kings ahead to stay in overtime. The Cavs answered with a missed LeBron James 3, followed by a turnover, to close the game out.

DeMarcus Cousins led Sacramento with 28 points, and Darren Collison added 23.

James had another triple-double for Cleveland (24 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists).

Love scored 21 and Kyrie Irving added 20 for the Cavs, who have now allowed 100 or more points in 11 straight games.

