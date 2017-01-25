Kings hand Cavs an 'L' at home, on Twitter

The Cavaliers have lost three games in a row.

The latest came at at the hand of the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Cleveland fell 116-112 in overtime.

The Kings had a little fun with the Cavs on Twitter, posting this ice cold masterpiece after the game:

This one's for the Land... pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

Here's how it all played out:

?? Watch the highlights of a thrilling Kings overtime win against the Cavaliers! pic.twitter.com/YjAVM1fdEQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

The Cavs play the Nets at home Friday. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

