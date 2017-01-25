Kings hand Cavs an 'L' at home, on Twitter - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cavaliers have lost three games in a row.

The latest came at at the hand of the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. Cleveland fell 116-112 in overtime.

The Kings had a little fun with the Cavs on Twitter, posting this ice cold masterpiece after the game:

Here's how it all played out:

The Cavs play the Nets at home Friday. Tip off is slated for 7:30 p.m.

