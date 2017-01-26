Masthead Brewing to hold fundraiser for Officer David Fahey

Masthead Brewing will hold a fundraiser Thursday afternoon for Officer David Fahey.

Fahey was killed on I-90 Tuesday morning when he was hit by a car as he laid down flares to divert traffic from an accident.

The company will donate $1 for every beer sold from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. to Fahey's memorial fund. A representative from Cleveland Police will also be there to collect donations directly.

Masthead is located at 1261 Superior Ave. in downtown Cleveland.

You can also donate to Fahey's memorial fund on this website or by mailing a check to CPAA, Officer Fahey Memorial Fund, 1303 West 58th Street, Cleveland, Ohio, 44102.

