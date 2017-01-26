Lakewood candy shop receives bomb threat

A Lakewood candy shop had a bomb threat called in last week.

Lakewood police say Fears Confections on Madison Avenue received a threatening call about a bomb in the building around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The shop recently resumed selling an item called the "Trump Dump," which they first started selling during the Republican National Convention and brought back for Inauguration Day. The store owner told the Lakewood Patch that the store has received threats on social media since bringing back the candy. They believe the bomb threat may have been connected as well.

A friend started a GoFundMe account to help upgrade the store's security system which has already raised over $1,000. Any funds raised above the amount of the security system will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.