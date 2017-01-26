Holocaust survivors receive free hearing aids thanks to non-profit

About three dozen Holocaust survivors received free hearing aids at the Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland on Wednesday thanks to a donation from the non-profit Hearing Missions Foundation.

“This gift is so wonderful for them because people can engage in the present and we can distract them a little bit from that past,” said Gilda Katz, the Coordinator of Holocaust Survivor Support Services at the JFSA.

The Hearing Missions Foundation is a non-profit driven by the Centers for Hearing Care, an audiology practice based in Youngstown. It is run by Sheryl and Fortunato Figliano, who were inspired to reach out and work with Holocaust survivors after one of their partners did a Holocaust mission in New York City.

“We love to help them,” said Fortunato. “It just never gets old to see someone have a pair of hearing aids, you turn them on and then you just see their eyes become bright and they start to look around. Just that expression is timeless.”

“There’s no way to explain it, how good it feels,” said Ella Keiselstein, a Holocaust survivor from Romania. “I live all by myself and all I have now is the birds and the chipmunks, so now I can hear them. They’re my friends. They’re my best friends.”

The JFSA runs a number of other programs for Holocaust survivors, including counseling, financial assistance and free transportation. They also run the Europa Café, a weekly social program to connect survivors. Katz believes that having the hearing aids will lead to a dramatic improvement in the quality of life for the people she helps.

“They can hear what their friends are saying, they can connect with their grandchildren, listen to the doctor’s prescription,” said Katz. “The hearing aids have been a beautiful gift for them, a supportive way to connect with the present and engage with their life.”

There can be some difficulties with the process. Some patients are upset when they aren’t able to immediately hear perfectly, while others deal with sensory overload after the hearing aids are put in.

“We can’t imagine not hearing for that many years and then someone turning a light switch on,” said Sheryl.

Still, through follow-up visits with the Hearing Missions Foundation doctors, patients are able to see a drastic improvement in their quality of life with the hearing aids.

“I’d like to thank everybody,” said Miriam Steinfeld, a Holocaust survivor from the former Czechoslovakia. “Thank you, thank you.”

