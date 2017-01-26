4 Cleveland Heights teens accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl

Four Cleveland Heights teenagers are accused of sexually assaulting a female student. The attack happened last October.

Police said the suspects lured a 14-year-old girl into a storage closet and attacked her.

The suspects are ages 15-18. They face charges of rape, kidnapping and sexual imposition.

They are scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court on Jan. 30.

The Cleveland Heights School District has released the following statement:

"The District has been fully cooperating with UHPD during their investigation of this incident. Three of the students are no longer enrolled in the district. One student was enrolled in our high school's online only program prior to the arrest."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.