Cleveland Indians will host 2019 All-Star game, sources say

Sources tell Cleveland 19 the Cleveland Indians will host the 2019 MLB All-Star Game. The official announcement will come on Friday morning.

The announcement comes as Cleveland is on the heels of a banner year.

Large events provide more than a world stage, but also impacts felt long after visitors leave town.

According to research by Convention Sports and Leisure for Cleveland, NBA Finals games can generate up to $5 million per game with the additional influx of out-of-town visitors attending and working the games. The RNC also brought more than to 50,000 visitors to Northeast Ohio including delegates and special guests. And despite the loss, the Indians’ World Series run was anything but disappointing in terms of economic change. A study by Team NEO shows that one post-season game can generate $1.8 million in sales.

George Gruss works at his son’s T-Shirt Company We Bleed Ohio, located at 5th Street Arcades downtown. Gruss said the crowds brought on by the Cavs, RNC, and the Indians make him excited to hear about the possibility of the MLB All Star coming back to Cleveland.

“It’s always busy during the holiday season but with the Indians playoffs and he Cavs playoffs it was like three Christmases it was the best year ever. The All Star game would just bring more people to Cleveland and again show Cleveland off to the Nation,” said Gruss.

The last time Cleveland hosted the MLB All-Star game was in 1997. In that game, Indians catcher Sandy Alomar hit the game-winning home run. The American League defeated the National League 3-1, and Alomar was named Most Valuable Player of the game.

