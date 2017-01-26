Republican National Convention protesters in court - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Republican National Convention protesters in court

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A hearing was held Thursday on a motion to dismiss the misdemeanor charges against the 16 protesters from the Republican National Convention. 

Lawyers will be arguing for dismissal on the grounds that their arrest and criminal charges constitute a violation of their First Amendment rights and illegal and politically motivated prosecution.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams testified. 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly